Itanagar to be included in Smart City Mission

Arunachal Pradesh minister Nabam Rebia said Itanagar has all the potential to become a smart city along with a tourist and education hub. Photo: Reuters

Itanagar: The union ministry of urban development has assured the Arunachal Pradesh government that Itanagar would be included as a special case in the centre’s Smart City Mission (SCM).

This was conveyed to state town planning and urban development minister Nabam Rebia on Wednesday by a group of officers of the SCM when Rebia attended a discussion on the smart city proposal for Itanagar in the office of the SCM director in New Delhi, an official communique informed on Thursday.

Addressing a group of officers and experts, Rebia said that Itanagar has all the potential to become a smart city along with a tourist and education hub. Rebia answered various queries put forward by the SCM team. After receiving positive reactions from the ministry, Rebia directed the smart city Itanagar consultant to answer queries raised by the SCM team so that the final proposal could be submitted to the ministry at an early date.

The state’s principal secretary (coordination) Jitendra Narayan, town planning director Amoy Morang, advisor to chief minister K.C. Dimole and Itanagar municipal council executive engineer Tadar Tarang accompanied the minister during the meeting, the communique added.