Adarsh housing society case: A timeline of events

A file photo of Adarsh Housing Society in Mumbai. File photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Friday set aside the sanction granted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to prosecute senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh housing society scam.

Chavan, currently the president of the Maharashtra unit of the Congress, had served as the chief minister between December 2008 and November 2010 before he was asked to step down on charges of corruption in the Adarsh scam.

Following is the chronology of events pertaining to senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh housing society scam case:

■ November 2010: Adarsh scam unearthed. CBI probe begins.

■ 29 January 2011: CBI registers FIR in case against 14 persons, including former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, under IPC section 120 (b) for criminal conspiracy and various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

■ 4 July 2012: CBI files first charge sheet in the case before special CBI court.

■ December 2013: Maharashtra governor K. Sankaranarayanan refuses sanction to prosecute Ashok Chavan.

■ January 2014: Sessions court refuses to delete Ashok Chavan’s name as accused in the case on request made by CBI.

■ March 2015: Bombay high court also dismisses Ashok Chavan’s petition seeking deletion of his name from the case.

■ October 2015: CBI submits fresh evidence to Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao seeking sanction once again.

■ February 2016: Governor Rao grants the CBI permission to prosecute Ashok Chavan. Chavan approaches HC challenging Governor’s order.

■ 22 December 2017: HC allows Chavan’s petition and quashes and sets aside governor’s order granting sanction to prosecute him.