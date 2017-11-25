Rohingya refugees’ return to Myanmar will start in 2 months: Bangladesh

Over 600,000 Rohingya sought sanctuary in Bangladesh after Myanmar launched a brutal counter insurgency in Rakhine following attacks by Rohingya militants on an army base. Photo: Reuters

Dhaka: Bangladesh and Myanmar have agreed to take assistance from the UN refugee agency for the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims, Bangladesh foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said on Saturday .

The two governments signed a pact on Thursday settling terms for the repatriation process, and the return of Rohingya to Myanmar is expected to start in two months.

Uncertainty over whether the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) would have a role had prompted rights groups to insist that outside monitors were needed to safeguard the return of the Rohingya to Myanamar.

