The state of the Indian economy
A look at key macroeconomic data, including that on economic growth, forex reserves, current account deficit, inflation and fiscal deficit, governing the Indian economy
The government maintains that macroeconomic fundamentals of the economy are robust and that the deceleration in the growth rate seen in the June quarter due to the impact of structural reforms has bottomed out. Multilateral agencies like the International Monetary Fund have endorsed the view that there is a solid track ahead for the Indian economy. Policymakers have, therefore, chosen to stick to fiscal prudence while boosting infrastructure spending and strengthening bank balance sheets.
First Published: Wed, Oct 25 2017. 05 10 AM IST
