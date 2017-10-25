The state of the Indian economy

Data shows temporary economic slowdown is bottoming out. Graphics: Ahmed Raza Khan/Mint

The government maintains that macroeconomic fundamentals of the economy are robust and that the deceleration in the growth rate seen in the June quarter due to the impact of structural reforms has bottomed out. Multilateral agencies like the International Monetary Fund have endorsed the view that there is a solid track ahead for the Indian economy. Policymakers have, therefore, chosen to stick to fiscal prudence while boosting infrastructure spending and strengthening bank balance sheets.