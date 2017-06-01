Road ministry launches online platform INAM PRO+ for infra raw material

New Delhi: Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched INAM PRO+—an e-commerce platform for construction and infrastructure raw material for government and private procurement.

The website inampro.nic.in launched by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), a road ministry public sector undertaking, will act as a repository of all raw materials suppliers and manufacturers in the country from where people and construction companies, along with public sector companies, can buy construction material at competitive rates.

INAM PRO+ is an updated version of the INAM portal, which was launched by the ministry of road transport and highways in 2015, to procure cement. The portal has several features like the ability to track orders, adds more products (grade/type), and a payment gateway is incorporated for security purposes and swift cashless transfer of payments. The INAM portal has already done sales worth Rs32 crore in two years.

Launching the website, Gadkari said, “I urge all government departments whether from Centre or state to source infrastructure material from this web portal. The portal has already sold 3.27 lakh tonnes of cement through it.”

Asymmetries and uncertainties in supplies and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance in the development of infrastructure. Customers using the portal will now get an idea of which companies and traders have the stocks of raw materials and at what prices these are available.

“The platform also helps to fight cartelisation,” said a senior road ministry official, adding that procurement for government projects from the open market helps to lower project costs.