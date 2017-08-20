Utkal Express derailment: Northern Railways GM R.N.Kulshrestha sent on leave

The Utkal Express derailment has claimed 23 lives so far. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: After the derailment of Utkal Express that claimed 23 lives in Khatauli, the government has taken action against many railway officials on Sunday including northern railway general manager R.N. Kulshrestha who has been sent on a leave.

Divisional railway manager (Delhi), member engineering (railway board) have also been sent on leave over derailment, says railways.

The development comes after railway minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday directed chairman, railway board, to fix responsibility on ‘prima facie evidence by the end of day’ into the derailment of the Utkal Express in Uttar Pradesh.

Railways also suspended junior engineer and senior section engineer (permanent way), responsible for track maintenance, assistant engineer and senior divisional engineer.

Earlier, Mohd Jamshed, member (traffic), railways had indicated that negligence could be the reason behind the derailment of the Utkal Express, and a probe would ascertain if any maintenance work was being done on the tracks without permission.