PM’s policy has created space in Jammu and Kashmir for Pakistan to misbehave: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Narendra Modi’s foreign policy which he said had alienated neighbouring countries. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies in Jammu & Kashmir had caused more hatred and anger in the state, benefitting Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Bengaluru, Gandhi continued his attack on Modi’s independence day speech, saying the PM omitted mentioning some uncomfortable issues like the standoff with China, increased tensions in Jammu & Kashmir and the tragedy in Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) where at least 70 children have died since 7 August.

“He (Modi) has created an environment in Jammu and Kashmir of hatred and anger, and the only people who benefit from violence and hatred are the Pakistanis,” he said. Gandhi said that the work done by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for 10 years to maintain peace in the Valley had been “destroyed” by Modi in one month.

“I’m telling you this because Mr Narendra Modi’s policy has created a space in Jammu and Kashmir for Pakistanis to misbehave,” he said, adding that a peaceful J&K closes the space for mischief by Pakistan.

Gandhi hit out at Modi’s foreign policy which he said had alienated neighbouring countries. “For the first time in our history, Russia is selling weapons to Pakistan,” he said.

He pointed out that Chinese troops had entered Bhutan with which India has a treaty since independence. “Why are the Chinese forces still in Bhutan?” he asked.

China and India have had a two-month-old military standoff on the Doklam plateau in Bhutan. The US has called on the two countries to sit down for a direct dialogue to end the standoff that threatened to worsen relations between the two economic and military powerhouses of Asia.

Gandhi said sarcastically that Modi’s independence day speech this year was only 45 minutes long, compared to 2016, which was the longest speech ever by an Indian prime minister. He said that next year the time will be reduced to 15 minutes “because he (Modi) is running out of things to say”.

Gandhi added that Modi had failed to create 20 million jobs per year as promised and had instead succeeded in creating only around 100,000 jobs.

“It is time that the prime minister starts doing what he has been elected to do,” Gandhi said. “It’s about time that the Prime Minister starts acting and operating like a Prime Minister.”