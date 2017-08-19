Utkal Express derails near Muzaffarnagar in UP, at least 20 injured
Muzaffarnagar: Several persons were injured as at least six coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli near in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar Saturday evening, officials said.
ADG (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar said the number of injured persons was yet to be ascertained. However, eye witnesses said at least 20 people were wounded. Railway ministry officials said they are still awaiting details of the accident that took place around 5:45pm.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all possible help. Television visuals show derailed coaches have crashed into a house. Local administration officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway, officials in Delhi said. The derailment is likely to affect movement of trains on the busy Northern Railway route.
Latest News »
- Indian Oil and Odisha government settle tax dispute
- Palaniswami, Panneerselvam express confidence on AIADMK merger
- US President’s arts council quits over Donald Trump’s Charlottesville remarks
- Bankruptcy code can help deepen bond markets: Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi
- Govt plans monthly fellowship of Rs70,000 for IIT, IISc researchers