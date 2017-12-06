Congress president election: Rahul Gandhi sole nominee, set to be named chief on 11 December

Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as Congress president comes at a time when he is leading the party’s campaign for Gujarat elections. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is all set to be elevated as the next party president in place of his mother Sonia Gandhi after his nomination papers for the post went uncontested on Tuesday.

“A total of 89 nomination papers, all proposing the name of Rahul Gandhi have been released...There is only one validly nominated candidate i.e. Rahul Gandhi left in the fray for the election of Congress president,” said an official communication signed by Mullappally Ramachandran, the returning officer for this election after the scrutiny of polls.

It added that the 89 nomination papers, which covered all the states, were scrutinized and all of them were found to be valid.

The grand old party is set to name Rahul Gandhi as the next Congress president on 11 December, which is the last day of withdrawal of candidature.

Party leaders had expected that Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the Congress’s top post would go uncontested.

Gandhi’s elevation comes at a time when he is leading the party’s campaign in Gujarat and a formal announcement for his elevation will come a week before its result along with that of the Himachal Pradesh elections are announced on 18 December.

With his elevation, Congress will witness a generational shift, with Sonia Gandhi having been the party chief for nearly two decades.