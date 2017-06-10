Goa panchayat polls to be held on Sunday

A file photo. In panchayat polls in Goa, a total of 5,297 candidates are in fray in 1450 wards with state government reserving 540 wards for OBC, SC and ST. Photo: PTI

Panaji: The elections for all the 186 panchayat bodies comprising 1,450 wards would be held on Sunday. “All the 186 panchayats will go for polling tomorrow for 1,450 wards.

Total 7.49 lakh voters are eligible to vote in this election,” State Election Commission’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Durgaprasad told reporters here.

The election officials have made water-tight arrangements including security with around 6,500 personnel deployed at different polling booths. Durgaprasad said the election will be held from 8am to 5pm using ballot papers.

“The elections will be held across 1,246 booths. Approximately 7,49,686 voters are eligible to vote which include 3,81,192 females and 3,68,494 males,” he said.

Total 5,297 candidates are in fray in 1450 wards with state government reserving 540 wards for OBC, SC and ST and 490 wards for women including 323 seats for women in general category.