Backward districts can become transformational centres: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Conference on Transformation of Aspirational Districts, at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI

Terming India’s development history as skewed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there is need to come out of the mindset of focusing only on good performers in order to meet national targets.

Speaking at a conference organized by NITI Aayog on transformation of the 115 most backward districts in the country, Modi said that these districts should not be seen as just poor or backward, but as sites of potential transformation.

If enough attention is not given to these districts that have fallen behind, they can pull back the overall development of the country, he said.

The first list of 100-odd backward districts in the country was identified as far back as 1960 by the Committee on Dispersal of Industries. Since then, several committees have made lists populated by a similar array of districts, largely from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The NITI Aayog-led initiative is the latest in a long line of similar efforts. The central government roped in senior bureaucrats from various ministries last November to act as prabhari officers to rapidly transform the 115 backward districts.

These districts will be divided across government ministries for closer scrutiny and monitoring of ongoing government schemes, said NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant.

“While NITI Aayog is taking responsibility of developing 25 districts, the home ministry will take responsibility of another 32 districts,” he said. “Our belief is that what is measured improves rapidly and we have to create competition among districts.”

Kant added that NITI Aayog will work with the districts and the states. “While they will tweak the state schemes, we will tweak the central government schemes, and we will all work as a team between districts, states and centre to ensure that these aspirational districts lift themselves up in all parameters,” he said.