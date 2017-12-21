 North Korea rejects US accusation, says not linked to any cyberattacks - Livemint
Last Published: Thu, Dec 21 2017. 10 04 AM IST

North Korea’s foreign ministry said Pyongyang is not linked to any cyberattacks, its first response since the US publicly blamed it for a massive worldwide cybersecurity breach
Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Seoul: A spokesman for North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Thursday Pyongyang is not linked to any cyberattacks, the North’s first response since the United States publicly blamed it for a massive worldwide cybersecurity breach.

“As we have clearly stated on several occasions, we have nothing to do with cyber attack and we do not feel a need to respond, on a case-by-case basis, to such absurd allegations of the U.S.,” the spokesman said, according to the North’s official KCNA news agency.

The US accusation was a serious political provocation against North Korea that Pyongyang would never tolerate, the spokesman said. The May cyberattack crippled hospitals, banks and other companies.

Topics: North Korea US cyberattack Pyongyang cybersecurity

