North Korea rejects US accusation, says not linked to any cyberattacks
North Korea’s foreign ministry said Pyongyang is not linked to any cyberattacks, its first response since the US publicly blamed it for a massive worldwide cybersecurity breach
Seoul: A spokesman for North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Thursday Pyongyang is not linked to any cyberattacks, the North’s first response since the United States publicly blamed it for a massive worldwide cybersecurity breach.
“As we have clearly stated on several occasions, we have nothing to do with cyber attack and we do not feel a need to respond, on a case-by-case basis, to such absurd allegations of the U.S.,” the spokesman said, according to the North’s official KCNA news agency.
The US accusation was a serious political provocation against North Korea that Pyongyang would never tolerate, the spokesman said. The May cyberattack crippled hospitals, banks and other companies.
First Published: Thu, Dec 21 2017. 10 04 AM IST
Topics: North Korea US cyberattack Pyongyang cybersecurity
Latest News »
- 2G scam verdict: Shares of Unitech, DB Realty, Sun TV rally 6-20%
- Lodha Developers looking to raise up to $1 billion via IPO
- 2G scam verdict: Special CBI court acquits A. Raja, Kanimozhi, others
- China’s Didi Chuxing gets more than $4 billion in new funding round
- Donald Trump is said to plan tax bill signing on 3 January to avoid cuts
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Rural India contributes more than half of net value added in manufacturing
RBI monetary policy committee is united in worry but divided on the cure
Global fund managers smitten by Goldilocks
Nifty-50 returns contribution: multiple expansion versus earnings growth
Indian equities’ premium now at highest point of year