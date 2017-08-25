Ram Rahim Singh verdict: Prohibitory orders in Delhi till 8 September, say police

The prohibitory orders would be in force till 8 September, said senior police officer. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The police imposed prohibitory orders on most parts of Delhi on Friday in the wake of violence in the city and in neighbouring Haryana over the conviction of self-styled godman Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. The prohibitory orders would be in force till 8 September, a senior police officer told PTI.

“As a preventive measure, we have enforced Section 144 of the CrPC in Delhi in 11 police districts,” said SBK Singh, special commissioner of police (Law and Order, North). Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area.

The national capital has 13 police districts. North and central districts will not fall under the ambit of the orders, since no incidents were reported from there, the officer said. “Wherever even a minor incident or gathering was reported or the area is bordering Haryana, we have taken precautions.

The prohibitory orders will be in force till 8 September,” Singh added. In a Tweet, he also assured Delhiites about adequate security arrangements being in place. “All SHOs, ACsP, DCsP and Jt CPs are patrolling the area to prevent any kind incident which may arise due to Ram Rahim followers in Delhi (sic),” he posted on Twitter.

A special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana, on Friday found the Dera Sacha Sauda chief guilty in a 2002 rape case, triggering a law and order situation in the state which also affected parts of Delhi.

A high alert has been sounded and prohibitory orders clamped in Ghaziabad and Noida in wake of the widespread violence in Haryana.