GST roll out: West Bengal film industry expresses reservation against 28% tax rate

Kolkata: Prominent producers’ and technicians’ bodies and leading actors of Bengali film industry expressed reservation over the proposed 28% GST from July 1 stating it would deal a big blow to the industry.

The meeting, in which members of Eastern India Motion Pictures’ Association (EIMPA) and Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India took part, resolved to oppose the issue tooth and nail. “We decided to observe one day’s token strike in the industry and the modalities will be announced after assessing the situation,” an EIMPA spokesman said.

Dadasaheb Phalke winning actor Soumitra Chatterjee said, “Introducing GST without any discussions is unfair.”

Affirming that he supported actor Kamal Hassan’s stand on the issue, senior actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said after the meeting, “If GST comes into effect from 1 July, we have to sit idle at home.”

Urging all regional film industries to be united on the issue, Dev, also a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, said “I will raise the matter in Parliament.”

Producer Srikant Mohta of SVF Films said, “I will take up the issue formally with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.”

Actors Saswata Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Ankush, directors Kaushik Ganguly, Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Arindam Sil were also present at the meeting.