Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 10 24 AM IST

Sri Lankan Navy arrests eight Tamil Nadu fishermen

Eight fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters

PTI
The Sri Lanka Navy also seized two boats of the Tamil Nadu fishermen belonging to Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district late Wednesday night. Photo: AFP
The Sri Lanka Navy also seized two boats of the Tamil Nadu fishermen belonging to Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district late Wednesday night. Photo: AFP

Latest News »

Rameswaram: Eight fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters.

The navy personnel also seized two boats of the fishermen belonging to Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district late Wednesday night, Fisheries Department assistant director Chandrasekhar said Thursday. All the fishermen were taken to Kagesanthurai.

More From Livemint »

    In another incident, a boat sunk off Neduntheevu coast and the four fishermen in it were rescued by fishermen in another boat and brought to the shore in Rameswaram early Thursday, he added.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 10 24 AM IST
    Topics: Tamil Nadu illegal fishing fishermen arrest Sri Lanka Navy Rameswaram

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share