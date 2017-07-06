Sri Lankan Navy arrests eight Tamil Nadu fishermen
Eight fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters
Rameswaram: Eight fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters.
The navy personnel also seized two boats of the fishermen belonging to Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district late Wednesday night, Fisheries Department assistant director Chandrasekhar said Thursday. All the fishermen were taken to Kagesanthurai.
In another incident, a boat sunk off Neduntheevu coast and the four fishermen in it were rescued by fishermen in another boat and brought to the shore in Rameswaram early Thursday, he added.
