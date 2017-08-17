No possibility of shifting to Delhi now, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Seeking to dispel speculation in a section of media over his continuance as Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said there was no possibility at the moment of his moving to Delhi.

“There is no possibility as of now of my shifting to the centre,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, adding that he will continue as the CM “till Delhi calls”. He was addressing the state BJP executive meeting at Borivali in north Mumbai.

Fadnavis also ruled out replacement of Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve from the post. “There is no question of removing Danve. We will contest coming elections under his leadership,” he said.

Fadnavis, who was sworn in as the chief minister in October 2014, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “changing the political system riddled with corruption”, adding “only Modi can achieve the dream of a developed India.”

The BJP meeting was held against the backdrop of reports of imminent change of guard in the state unit as well as a reshuffle in the state cabinet. The meeting came a day after a meeting of the state BJP’s core committee.

Fadnavis also came down heavily on members of the steering committee of farmer groups who had announced that guardian ministers would not be allowed to unfurl the national flag at district headquarters on 15 August if the government failed to announce “unconditional loan waiver”. “Those preventing guardian ministers from unfurling the national flag are deshdrohis (traitors),” he said. “We won’t spare anyone who prevents us from hoisting the national flag, even if it means losing power,” the CM said.