Passenger safety will be topmost priority of railways: Ashwani Lohani

Former Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani taking charge as chairman of the Railway Board, at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The safety of passengers will be the topmost priority of the railways, new Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani said after assuming the charge on Thursday.

The railway ministry had on Wednesday appointed Lohani as the chairman of Railway Board after A.K. Mital had tendered his resignation following two derailments within a span of five days.

“Safety will be our topmost priority, of course. Cleanliness, improvement of stations, and ending corruption and VIP culture would be other areas of focus,” Lohani told reporters in New Delhi. He further said it was an “emotional moment for me”. “There are lot of expectations and the railways will work hard to improve.”

Lohani, an officer of the railway mechanical service, had earlier served as the divisional railway manager (DRM) in Delhi.