One dead in knife attack in Hamburg supermarket

Police has warned the public to stay clear of the area in which the attack had taken place. Photo: Reuters

Berlin: One person was killed and several were injured in a knife attack in a supermarket in the northern German city of Hamburg on Friday, the city’s police said.

One attacker was detained following the attack, they added, but warned the public to stay clear of the area in which the attack had taken place.

“We have no clear information as to the motive or the number of wounded,” Hamburg police said in a tweet. Reuters