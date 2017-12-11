Parliament winter session: YSRCP to raise special category status for Andhra Pradesh

A file photo of YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is all set to raise the issue of granting special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming winter session of Parliament which starts from 15 December. The decision to bring up the matter was taken during a meeting held by YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy late on Sunday night at Kuderu village of Uravakonda constituency in Ananthapur district.

The issue of getting SCS for the state has been a matter of contention between the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSRCP ever since the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated on 2 June 2014. SCS states enjoy concessions in excise and customs duties and income tax rates. In addition to this, they are expected to get more funds to carry out centrally-sponsored schemes and special projects, if any.

Apart from that, the party also plans to bring up a discussion on the provisions of the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill 2017 (FRDI Bill), the Polavaram project, and defections in Parliament, said V. Vijay Sai Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP and YSRCP general secretary.

“The FDRI bill has to be opposed because it is not in the interest of the public and depositors. There are so many depositors who save money and put it in banks. This is a provision against the public at large,” the RS MP said. The bill has been criticized for some of its controversial provisions, including a “bail-in” clause which suggests that depositor money could be used by failing financial institutions to stay afloat.

The YSRCP will also bring up the issue of defections (to the TDP) in both the upper and lower houses, said another party leader from Hyderabad. The YSRCP had boycotted the winter assembly session in Andhra Pradesh on the issue and Jagan Mohan Reddy had even written to the President of India in October stating that in spite of filing petitions with the speaker and chairman of the assembly to disqualify the defected MLAs, no action has been taken so far even after a year-and-a-half.

Vijay Sai Reddy also alleged that Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu “compromised” on the state’s interests by agreeing for special packages instead of getting SCS. “It was a promise made by the UPA government. After the NDA came to power, they backed out and said it is not given to any state. We are for SCS and whichever party gives support to us, we will support that party,” he said.