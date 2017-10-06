Sasikala granted five-day parole to meet husband

Sasikala has been in Parapana Agrahara central jail since February this year after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in a disproportionate assets case. Photo: AFP

Chennai/ Bengaluru: Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader V.K. Sasikala, who is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru for possession of assets disproportionate to her income, was on Friday granted parole for five days to meet her ailing husband M. Natarajan.

The parole was granted on condition that she would not be involved in any political, public or party activities. Sasikala would not be allowed to interact with the media either.

“During the emergency parole you are restricted only to visit the hospital where your husband is admitted and stay at the residence as mentioned in your application,” said a statement by prison officials.

Sasikala had sought 15 days’ parole citing her husband Natarajan’s ill health. The jail officials rejected the application on 2 October, stating that it was incomplete, and a fresh petition was filed.

The 74-year-old Natarajan underwent a kidney and liver transplant earlier this week.

Sasikala was lodged in the Bengaluru jail in February after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a lower court in the disproportionate assets case.