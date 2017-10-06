Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Sat, Oct 07 2017. 12 50 AM IST

Sasikala granted five-day parole to meet husband

Jailed AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala gets five-day parole to meet her husband, who underwent a liver and kidney transplant at a Chennai hospital
Dharani ThangaveluSharan Poovanna
Sasikala has been in Parapana Agrahara central jail since February this year after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in a disproportionate assets case. Photo: AFP
Sasikala has been in Parapana Agrahara central jail since February this year after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in a disproportionate assets case. Photo: AFP

Chennai/ Bengaluru: Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader V.K. Sasikala, who is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru for possession of assets disproportionate to her income, was on Friday granted parole for five days to meet her ailing husband M. Natarajan.

The parole was granted on condition that she would not be involved in any political, public or party activities. Sasikala would not be allowed to interact with the media either.

“During the emergency parole you are restricted only to visit the hospital where your husband is admitted and stay at the residence as mentioned in your application,” said a statement by prison officials.

Sasikala had sought 15 days’ parole citing her husband Natarajan’s ill health. The jail officials rejected the application on 2 October, stating that it was incomplete, and a fresh petition was filed.

The 74-year-old Natarajan underwent a kidney and liver transplant earlier this week.

Sasikala was lodged in the Bengaluru jail in February after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a lower court in the disproportionate assets case.

First Published: Fri, Oct 06 2017. 02 55 PM IST
Topics: VK Sasikala AIADMK Parole Disproportionate Assets Case Supreme Court

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share