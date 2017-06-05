| E-Paper
Last Modified: Mon, Jun 05 2017. 09 44 AM IST

22 killed as bus catches fire after collision with truck in Bareilly

At least 22 people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident when a passenger bus collided with a truck and caught fire on NH 24 at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh

A file photo of a damaged bus and truck after an accident on an expressway. Photo: Reuters

Bareilly: At least 22 people were killed and 15 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck and caught fire on National Highway 24 in Bareilly early Monday. The bus was on its way to Gonda.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jogendra Kumar, said, “The accident involving a bus of the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation and a truck took place between 1.00 am and 1.30 am.

22 passengers of the bus were killed while 15 sustained injuries. One of the passengers is critically injured and has been hospitalised, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, some of the bodies have been charred beyond recognition.

PTI

First Published: Mon, Jun 05 2017. 09 44 AM IST