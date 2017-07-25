Madan Tamang case: Reprieve for GJM leaders as court rejects CBI plea for arrest warrants

Kolkata: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday rejected the agency’s plea for issuing arrest warrants against 22 key leaders of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), allowing them to be represented by their lawyers in a hearing of a murder case against them.

On Monday, the agency had asked the court to issue arrest warrants against top GJM leaders such as president Bimal Gurung, his wife Asha, and general secretary Roshan Giri, after they failed to turn up for a hearing in a Kolkata court.

Their lawyers argued that in view of the ongoing standoff between the GJM and the state government over the Gorkhaland movement, the leaders were being harassed by the state police and it wasn’t safe for them to travel to Kolkata.

The CBI is currently investigating the 2010 murder of Madan Tamang, leader of the All India Gorkha League, and it has identified at least 48 persons as accused. Of them, 26 appeared in person in the CBI special court on Monday as instructed by a bench of the Calcutta high court. But 22 others didn’t, and won a reprieve with Tuesday’s order.