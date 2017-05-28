Mann Ki Baat: Modi says constructive criticism strengthens democracy

Modi’s acceptance of constructive criticism is a measure of the NDA government’s self-confidence, political analysts said. File Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Two days after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) celebrated its third year in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he appreciated “constructive criticism.”

“Constructive criticism strengthens our democracy,” Modi said on Sunday in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat.

“I am very happy people are evaluating our work in great detail. Government has to be answerable to the people. I welcome this.”

Modi used the address to wish the people on the first day of Ramzan. The nation should be proud that people of all faiths live in India in a harmonious manner, he said.

“India’s cultural diversity is our strength; 125 crore Indians take pride that people belonging from all communities of the world are present in India who reverberate the message of peace, unity and harmony. This is the message of Ramzan,” Modi added.

Modi also talked about the upcoming World Environment Day on 5 June and World Yoga Day on 21 June and said he had written letters to heads of state for Yoga Day. “Yoga is integrating the world. Yoga guarantees both wellness and fitness. I got a very interesting suggestion—since it’s the 3rd Yoga Day, why not three generations of a family come together and practice Yoga,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister also said cleanliness had become a mass movement in the country and people were making a conscious effort to keep their surroundings clean.

Modi’s acceptance of constructive criticism is a measure of the National Democratic Alliance government’s self-confidence, political analysts said.

“Government is confident of itself and they are sure that it will do well electorally and so it is opening itself for a more informed debate and also to constructive criticism,” said Mumbai-based political analyst Jai Mrug.