Amit Shah skips BJP’s high profile ‘Jana Raksha Yatra’ in Kerala

BJP president Amit Shah at the launch of the party’s ‘Jana Raksha Yathra’ at Payyannur in Kannur on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: In a setback for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), president Amit Shah on Thursday skipped the high profile ‘Jana Raksha yatra’, a three-day long campaign in Kerala’s Kannur to highlight political murders and boost the morale of workers ahead of the 2019 general election.

Shah’s participation was supposed to be the highlight of the campaign on Thursday, as it passed through Pinarayi, the hometown of Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was supposed to walk through the village, stopping intermittently to talk about how saffron workers are attacked by the ruling communist workers.

The rally, held after many postponements, was considered too important for the party in Kerala where they have not had a parliamentarian ever.

On Thursday, however, state president Kummanam Rajashekaran led the yatra instead of Shah. There is no official word yet on why Shah chose to skip the rally. Unofficially, BJP leaders said that Shah told them to reschedule the plans at the last minute because he had to attend some important task in Delhi, but this has not gone down well with the state leadership.

The move comes at a time when the rally is seen as unsuccessful in creating a great impact in Kerala, and when it is increasingly flooded with negative publicity surrounding it. On its inauguration day on Tuesday, the news of the rally and Shah’s inaugural speech was subdued in Kerala, as regional news channels chose to closely follow live developments in a high-profile sex crime case, worrying BJP leaders, Mint reported on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanand’s comment on Wednesday while attending the rally, that Kerala has to learn from his state on how to run the hospitals, has also met with criticism from a wide section of the society, as Kerala has much better social indicators than Uttar Pradesh.

Shah’s skipping of the rally on Thursday has made the damage even worse for BJP, mounting over it fresh political attack from the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the opposition Congress. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said in a statement that Shah skipping the rally is akin to BJP itself admitting that the rally has become a failure.

However, senior BJP leaders said they are trying to get Shah for the ceremonial ending of the rally in Thiruvananthapuram on 17 October.