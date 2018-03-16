TDP quits NDA, to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt

TDP will also move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi govt over the injustice meted out to the state, an official communique said. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday formally decided to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), days after two of its ministers quit the Narendra Modi government protesting for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

The party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state, an official communique said.

Union ministers —P. Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y.S. Chowdary — had quit on 8 March after a meeting with the prime minister over the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The TDP politburo unanimously took the decision during a tele-conference with party supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu this morning.

The 15-member group headed by Naidu is the highest decision-making body of the party.

The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party will issue a notice to move the no-trust motion today, it said.

The party politburo meeting to decide over quitting the NDA was planned for this evening, but the formality was completed during the daily tele-conference Chandrababu holds with party leaders in the morning.

The TDP will write a letter to BJP president Amit Shah and also other constituents of the NDA informing its decision and the reasons for it, the communique said.

The development is significant because it comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) debacle in the byelection in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP lost the key Lok Sabha seat of Gorakhpur, a constituency that elected Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath five times.

The TDP is the second NDA ally to walk out of the ruling alliance after former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi decided to leave earlier this month. Problems within NDA have been growing since Shiv Sena passed a resolution to the effect that it will not be part of the alliance for the 2019 general elections and the next Maharashtra polls.