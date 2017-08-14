Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: NHRC sends notice to UP government, seeks report

NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over deaths of several children at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over deaths of several children at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur, while observing that it amounted to “gross callousness” on part of the health administration of the state government.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent the notice to the UP Chief Secretary, and sought a detailed report in four weeks on the steps taken for relief and rehabilitation of the affected families as well as the action taken against the guilty officers, the NHRC on Monday said.

Over 60 children have reportedly died at BRD Medical College Hospital since 7 August, many allegedly for want of oxygen whose supply was disrupted after bills were not paid to the vendor. The rights panel has taken suo motu cognisance of several media reports hinting at negligence in the supply of liquid oxygen at the hospital which resulted in the tragedy.