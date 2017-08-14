Arun Jaitley chairs meeting on FDI policy for retail, construction sectors

Apart from finance minister Arun Jaitley, the meeting was attended by commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman and power minister Piyush Goyal, among others. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday chaired a meeting to review foreign direct investment (FDI) policy in certain sectors, people familiar with the matter said.

The meeting was attended by commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman, power minister Piyush Goyal and senior officials in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the people cited above added, who remained tight-lipped about the deliberations held in the meeting.

The meeting appears to be a follow up of the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called last month on FDI policy, the people said. The meeting assumes significance as the government is considering to liberalise FDI policy in certain sectors such as single brand retail, multi brand retail and construction.

The government is relaxing norms to provide investor friendly climate to foreign players, and in turn attract more FDI to boost economic growth and create jobs. Foreign direct investment in the country grew by 9% to $43.47 billion in 2016-17.