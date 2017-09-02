Gorkhaland agitation: Two GJM activists killed and 14 arrested

GJM president Bimal Gurung. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Two Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists were killed and 14 arrested in Darjeeling as the stir over Gorkhaland intensified from Thursday evening after a faction of the party announced the withdrawal of the indefinite bandh, triggering internal strife with GJM president Bimal Gurung.

Even as the moderates within the GJM, led by Binay Tamang, were expelled from the party on Friday, the state upped the ante by launching a manhunt for Gurung and other top leaders.

Gurung, who was attending a central committee meeting of the GJM on Friday, fled the venue shortly before security forces arrived. The GJM claimed 14 central committee members were detained and at least one person was killed in clashes with security forces at the venue of the meeting.

Anuj Sharma, additional director general (law and order), said at least nine people were detained, but denied that the police opened fire. The Criminal Investigation Department, an arm of the state police, has issued a lookout notice for Gurung and Roshan Giri, GJM’s general secretary, he added.

Another person was killed on Thursday evening as a group of GJM workers took out protest rallies after Tamang announced that the bandh was to be suspended.

The GJM alleged that the deceased was attacked by the police, but the district administration said it was an accidental death and that security forces had nothing to do with it. The GJM took out rallies with the dead body on Friday even as Darjeeling remained shut.

Gurung issued a statement on Sunday saying that a section of GJM workers led by Tamang had conspired with the state government to seize the leadership of his party.

Admitting that he himself was on the run, Gurung said in the statement that he was not consulted before Tamang led the GJM in Tuesday’s talks with the state government.

After chief minister Mamata Banerjee ruled out discussions on Gorkhaland, saying that it wasn’t within the state’s jurisdiction to decide if West Bengal could be carved up, Gurung said there was no point in holding further talks.

However, Giri on Friday said GJM would attend the next round of discussions on 12 September in Siliguri, but will be represented by people trusted by the leadership.

Tamang, the ousted chief coordinator of the GJM, said on Friday that he would move the courts against his expulsion from the party. He remained under heavy security cover in his home in Darjeeling. Tamang added that Gurung and Giri were unilaterally taking decisions for the GJM.