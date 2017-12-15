News in Numbers: INS Kalvari is Indian Navy’s first Scorpene submarine

In this photograph released by the Indian Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, the INS Kalvari Scorpene-class submarine sails during a sea trial in waters off Mumbai. Photo: AFP

6

What is it? The number of exit polls, out of six, that have predicted a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on 18 December, the day on which votes will be counted.

Why is it important? The BJP is already in power in Gujarat, but not in Himachal Pradesh. If this projection does come true, Himachal Pradesh will become the 19th state in which either the BJP or/and its allies are in power. This will further the BJP hegemony. It will be the highest number of states that a single party or political grouping has held since 1993.

Tell me more: The second, and final, stage of Gujarat elections, which was held on Thursday, registered a preliminary voter turnout of 68.7%, according to the Election Commission. The final figure will be released on Friday.

55%

What is it? The share of income of top 10% earners in India in 2013, according to the World Inequality Report 2018 published on Thursday by the World Wealth & Income Database, which tracks information on income distribution across the world.

Why is it important? This has grown from 31.5% in 1980 and 39.9% in 2000. By comparison, the share of the bottom 50% has declined from 23.3% in 1980 to 20.6% in 2000 to 14.9% in 2013, underscoring the increasing inequality in India.

Tell me more: At a global level since 1980, the world’s richest 0.1% have increased their combined wealth by as much as the poorest 50%.

$52.4 billion

What is it? The size of the deal that will see Disney buy a substantial chunk of the movie, television and digital assets of Rupert Murdoch-controlled 21st Century Fox.

Why is it important? Murdoch, 86, is cashing out a substantial part of his multi-billion dollar and politically influential media empire that he built after taking over following his father’s death in 1952. For Disney, which is facing new competition from digital rivals like Netflix, these are crucial additions to its large TV and entertainment portfolio. In India, Star India will now become part of Disney, making it the number one broadcaster in India.

Tell me more: Murdoch will retain control over the Fox news channels and some sports networks. They will be spun off into a new company and return to the News Corp. fold, from which they had split in 2013.

18 years

What is it? The number of years after which the Indian Navy commissioned a new conventional submarine, following the addition of INS Kalvari to its fleet on Thursday, five years after schedule.

Why is it important? The commission of the 1,565-tonne INS Kalvari is a relief for the Indian Navy, which has been grappling with a fleet of just 13 ageing conventional submarines, with only half of them being operational at any given time.

Tell me more: INS Kalvari is the first Scorpene submarine—a class of diesel-electric attack submarines designed by French company DCNS—in the Indian Navy. It has a top speed of 20 knots, and is well-suited to attack ships and submarines. It is being manufactured by Mazagon Dock in Mumbai, and five more are due to join the Indian Navy by 2020.

36 years

What is it? The current age of former world number one men’s tennis player Lleyton Hewitt, who on Thursday said he was planning to come out of retirement to play men’s doubles with Sam Groth at the Australian Open next month.

Why is it important? In a smaller way, Hewitt’s return will add to the narrative of the 2018 Australian Open becoming a tournament of comebacks. Two far more significant returnees are two former number ones coming back after giving birth, namely Victoria Azarenka (confirmed) and Serena Williams (probable).

Tell me more: Serena Williams, who gave birth in September, is the reigning Australian Open women’s singles champion. She was eight weeks pregnant when she won the 2017 tournament.