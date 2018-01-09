News in Numbers: ‘Padmavat’ release delayed by 55 days

‘Padmavati’, which got caught in a controversy over the portrayal of queen Padmini, is being released after a change in title (to ‘Padmavat’) and other modifications.

5

What is it? The number of years after which the Supreme Court will re-examine its verdict upholding the constitutional validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which criminalises homosexuality.

Why is it important? This provides renewed hope to the LGBQT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer and transgender) community in India. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, on Monday referred to a larger bench a writ petition filed by five petitioners to quash Section 377. This decision follows the top court’s landmark verdict last August that declared right to privacy a fundamental right and that sexual orientation is an essential attribute of privacy, which is likely to help shape the debate around homosexuality in India.

Tell me more: In December 2013, the Supreme Court reversed a 2009 Delhi high court ruling that had struck down Section 377.

55

What is it? The number of days by which the release of Hindi film Padmavati has been delayed. It will reportedly hit the theatres on 25 January.

Why is it important? The movie, which got caught in a controversy over the portrayal of queen Padmini, the existence of whom has been questioned by some historians, is being released after a change in title (to Padmavat) and other modifications. However, since its release date clashes with another movie Padman, starring Akshay Kumar, it may get only 2,500 screens at the upper end compared to 3,000-4,000 screens in an ideal situation.

Tell me more: Despite the Central Board of Film Certification clearing the film and giving it a UA certificate, on Monday, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the film would not be screened in the state.

200,000

What is it? The estimated number of El Salvador immigrants living in the US who stand to lose their temporary legal immigration status after the Donald Trump administration on Monday decided to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of El Salvador.

Why is it important? El Salvador immigrants were granted TPS in 2001 after two destructive earthquakes killed nearly 1,000 and demolished more than 100,000 homes. These immigrants will now either have to seek a different status to continue staying legally in the US or leave once this 18-month extension ends in September 2019.

Tell me more: TPS is a blanket form of humanitarian relief. This latest decision reverses those of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, giving the justification that El Salvador has rebuilt and recovered enough since and that “substantial disruption of living conditions no longer exist”.

34

What is it? The average number of balls that South African fast bowler Vernon Philander takes to scalp a wicket at Newlands in Cape Town.

Why is it important? This is the second best strike rate among fast bowlers who have taken 40 wickets at a venue. On Monday, defending just 208 against India in the first test match and a bowler short after losing Dale Steyn to injury, South Africa needed this statistic, which embodies wicket-taking ability in quick bursts, and the burly Philander delivered with his fourth five-wicket haul at the ground.

Tell me more: As many as 18 wickets fell on Monday, as South Africa won by 72 runs. Despite being a match dominated by bowlers, South African captain Faf du Plessis called it “one of my favourite games of cricket”.

12

What is it? The number of advanced minesweepers the Indian government is planning to procure.

Why is it important? It is planning to start anew after negotiations for a Rs32,000 crore project to indigenously build 12 minesweepers in partnership with South Korean firm Kangnam Corp. failed. This is seen as a setback to the government’s ‘Make in India’ programme as well as to the Indian Navy, which reportedly has just four minesweepers to defend its 14 ports and requires at least 24 to make up for the shortfall. The existing ones are set to retire by 2018-20.

Tell me more: The deal has been reportedly called off due to differences over a range of issues, including the terms and conditions for the transfer of technology.