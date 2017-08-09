Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 12 43 PM IST

Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala asked to join police investigation

Chandigarh police asks Haryana BJP leader Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala to join investigation in the alleged stalking case
PTI
A notice of summons was pasted outside the house of accused Vikas Barala.
A notice of summons was pasted outside the house of accused Vikas Barala.

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh police on Wednesday asked Vikas Barala, son of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subhash Barala, to join the investigation into the alleged stalking case of a woman here in which he is an accused.

A notice of summons was pasted outside the house of the accused. Vikas Barala has been asked to join the investigation by 11am at the Sector 26 police station, a police official said.

Vikas, 23, and his friend Ashish Kumar, 27, have been booked under sections 354 D (stalking), 341 of IPC (punishment for wrongful restraint) and also section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs).

Both were earlier arrested for allegedly stalking the 29 -year-old woman, but were released on bail subsequently.

First Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 12 43 PM IST
