Shutdown in Kashmir Valley due to protests over killing of Hizbul commander

A spontaneous shutdown was observed in most parts of the Valley as violence erupted at more than 50 places in the wake of Sabzar Ahmad Bhat’s killing. Photo: PTI

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and at least 30 people were injured on Saturday in violent clashes between protesters and security forces in the Kashmir Valley following the killing of two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including top commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, in an encounter in Pulwama district.

A spontaneous shutdown was observed in most parts of the Valley as violence erupted at more than 50 places in the wake of the killing of Bhat, a police official said. Bhat, who succeeded Burhan Wani, was killed along with another militant in Tral area. Soon after the killings, stone-pelting protests started at around 50 places, including many parts in the city, Tral town and other towns and district headquarters of the valley, the official said.

“A person was hit by a bullet during the exchange of fire between militants and security personnel in Tral. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries,” a police official said.

ALSO READ: Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir

However, the protesters alleged he was killed during clashes with the security forces. According to an official at the sub-district hospital in Tral, 19 injured people were admitted. While six persons had bullet injuries, 13 others were hit by pellets. A teenager, Samir Ahmad, was hit by a tear smoke shell in the head in Mattan area of Anantnag district during clashes between security forces and protesters.

He was rushed to a Srinagar hospital in critical condition. Five persons were injured in Shopian district during similar protests, he said, adding the number of injured people across the valley might go up by the end of the day as intense clashes were reported from many parts.

Five police personnel were also injured during the clashes and have been taken to police hospital in Srinagar for treatment, the official said.

The situation across the Valley is tense. Unnerved people rushed to their homes, leading to traffic snarls on certain routes. The schools closed three hours early.