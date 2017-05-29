40 crore informal sector workers to receive social security: labour minister

New Delhi: Labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday said that 40 crore workers from unorganized sector will be covered under social security schemes such as the Employees’ State Insurance and Employees’ Provident Fund.

The government is committed to ensure wages, jobs and social security for all workers including the unorganized sector, Dattatreya said as per a labour ministry statement. He said that the ministry is implementing reforms and exploring new ways and means for employment-generation. India is the only country which has launched something like the shram suvidha portal for effective compliance and ease of doing business, he said, adding that the ministry is implementing the national career service (NCS) project as a vibrant platform for transforming and strengthening the public employment services in the country.

The minister said that the labour ministry is working on the proposed codification of existing labour laws into 4 labour codes—wages, industrial relations, social security and welfare and occupational safety and working conditions. He said that the group of ministers have approved the labour code on wages and it will be sent to the cabinet for approval. The minister informed that the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is now covering complete districts instead of targeted industrial clusters. Coverage expanded to all 393 districts where these clusters are located, he said.

In the second phase, Dattatreya said that the target is to cover all the remaining districts of the country. “One IP-two dispensaries scheme has been launched for the benefit of migrant workers. Now insured persons can choose two dispensaries, one for self and another for family through an employer,” he added. He said that over 3.87 crore candidates and 14.8 lakh establishments are registered on the NCS portal and it has mobilised over 6 lakh vacancies. Around 540 job fairs were organised in 2016-17, he added.

The NCS project also involves setting up of 100 model career centres to deliver quality employment services and these centres are being set up in collaboration with states and institutions. The NCS has partnered with the department of posts and common services centre to extend registration of job-seekers through the post offices.