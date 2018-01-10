I don’t believe in soft or hard Hindutva. Hindutva is Hindutva: Siddaramaiah

Chief minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party seem confident of retaining power, a feat not achieved in many decades in Karnataka. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Udupi: In the final leg of his month-long tour of Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah, 69, is a happy man. Riding on the back of populist schemes like Anna Bhagya (free rice), Ksheera Bhagya (free milk for students) and programmes focusing on backward classes and minorities (his core support group), Siddaramaiah and the Congress seem confident of retaining power, a feat not achieved in many decades in Karnataka. Assembly elections to the state are scheduled later this year.

In an interview with Mint, Siddaramaiah talks about the upcoming assembly elections in the state and how he is countering the Hindutva debate, among other issues. Edited excerpts:

How was the response to your tour?

This is the 25th day of the Yatra that began on 13 December. I will be in Chamarajanagara on Thursday and then Mysuru, and then conclude in Mandya on 12 January. The response of the people has exceeded our expectations. The reason is simply that there is no anti-incumbency against our government, people are happy with our programmes as over 90% of them have benefitted from them.

You have successfully cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on various issues, including the Kannada pride debate. How polarised is this election going to be?

This is not management. We are taking the right decisions at the right time. We have clarity on all issues, hence I take the right decisions. Be it language, social justice or secularism, I have no confusion anywhere. The BJP is confused because they have no definite ideology. They will say anything to come to power. They will be caught, if not today, then tomorrow.

They (BJP) are expecting polarisation and communalism to pay off. But this is not possible in Karnataka.

Do you need star campaigners like those being used by the BJP? Does Siddaramaiah need outside support or has he become bigger than the party?

Ours is a national party. I am campaigning as chief minister and presenting our government’s achievements before the people. Our national president, Rahul Gandhi, will also campaign. He campaigned more than local leaders in Gujarat. Nobody is above the party. I am telling people the ideology of the party. I am a little aggressive since the BJP is attempting to polarise, making false promises and I am countering it.

In Gujarat it was Rahul Gandhi versus Modi. Will it be Siddaramaiah versus Modi in Karnataka?

It is not Modi versus Siddaramaiah, it is Congress party versus the BJP. This is an ideological fight between Congress ideology and BJP—that is if they have any ideology. According to me, this time around, because they (BJP) are making Hindutva a major issue, in the upcoming election, it would be communalism versus secularism.

You have also started using the Hindutva term? What role does caste play?

BJP has not taken a contract of Hindutva, they are misguiding people. No other party has as many Hindus as the Congress. Are there no Hindus in our party? Am I not a Hindu? But humanity is important. Spreading hatred in the name of religion and inciting Hindus is not allowed in the Constitution. I do not believe in soft or hard Hindutva. Hindutva is Hindutva.

Secularism includes people of all religions and castes. It is not confined to particular religion or castes. In a pluralistic society, our culture has to be similar.

Why is Dakshina Kannada burning in communal rage?

It is not on the rise. Bantwal and South Canara (Dakshina Kannada) witnessed it but not Udupi. It is being raked up in north Canara (Uttara Kannada) now. Despite all this, we won seven out of eight constituencies in South Canara. This time we will win all eight. Four of our MLAs are minorities—two Muslims, one Christian and one Jain. Can the BJP win like this? That is secularism, social justice.

Karnataka helped revive the Congress party (at the centre) in the ’70s. Will the state lead the charge again after 2018? Will Rahul Gandhi contest a seat from here in 2019?

The Congress party may have lost but winning and losing is common. The party lost in 1977 as well but it was revived because Congress is the only party that has a base in the entire country—across states—northern and southern. Congress has a base in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal—the party is everywhere. Congress will always bounce back and it will do so in the next election. There is no such proposal for Rahul Gandhi to contest in Karnataka.

Your government has been criticised for the crumbling infrastructure in Bengaluru.

The BJP ruled for five years but what infrastructure did they develop? What did H.D. Kumaraswamy do in 20 months when they were in alliance? They merged 110 villages and municipalities and villages to make way for Greater Bengaluru—their biggest achievement. We (Congress) are allocating budget for infrastructure development. In the next five years, Bengaluru will wear a different look as far as infrastructure is concerned. Metro (rail) will be completed.

How has Siddaramaiah evolved since 2006 (when he joined the Congress)?

In terms of ideology, there is no difference. Neither in commitments. Commitments remain the same. Then I was in the opposition and now, I have been given the opportunity to be in power and administer. People with self-respect come across as arrogant to fascist forces.