Disruption in Lok Sabha continues as TDP, TRS, AIADMK protest

New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were disrupted for the 13th day on Wednesday as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) continued their noisy protests over various issues including special status for Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery dispute.

Even before speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards. While members from the TDP, YSR Congress were seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh, the TRS was raising the issue related to farmers.

The AIADMK has been demanding constitution of a Cauvery Management Board to resolve the water dispute. As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon.

Home minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, deputy speaker M. Thambidurai, SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav besides others were present in the House.

Since 5 March, when Parliament had reassembled for the budget session after recess, the Lok Sabha has seen disruptions on a daily basis.

Amid noisy protests, the House had passed the Finance Bill and the appropriation bills last week without any discussion.