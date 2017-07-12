National policy for women to ensure food, shelter, health for poor families

New Delhi: The draft National Policy for Women, 2017 approved by the group of ministers on Tuesday would ensure food, shelter, health and free education for women and children of poor families.

“The nutritious and safe food through public distribution system (PDS) for households especially the unreached women and children with high nutritional vulnerabilities as envisaged in National Food Security Act, 2013 will be made available,” the policy draft states.

“Management of institutions of food/grain banks by women groups (SHGs) could be considered to enable uninterrupted supply of food grains even in times of natural/man-made calamities or disasters such as flood, drought etc,” it states. The draft national policy for women proposes free education for girls from poor families and a health card for all women. It also envisages that a woman accused of a non-heinous crime, who has remained an under-trial for one-third of her jail time, should be given bail.

“The move is likely help poor women who are accused of petty crimes and can’t afford a bail. The group of ministers (GoM) has approved the policy. Some changes were made in light of the deliberations over four meetings between March and June. In its fifth meeting today, the GoM adopted the policy document. The policy document will now be sent to the cabinet for its nod,” a spokesperson of the women and child development ministry said.

Health also is going to be key priority area as per the policy draft. Along with maternal health, the focus of other health problems of women including communicable and non-communicable diseases like cancer, cardio vascular disease, HIV/AIDS will be given prioritised attention with appropriate strategies and interventions.