Govt teachers, employees hold massive protest in Chennai

The government employees demanded a 20% immediate interim relief before the implementation of pay commission recommendations.

Chennai: Government teachers and employees on Saturday staged a massive demonstration in Chennai, pressing for several of their demands, including implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

Heeding the “march to the secretariat” call of the joint action committee of Tamil Nadu teachers organizations and government employees organizations (JACTTO-GEO), thousands of employees turned up at Chepauk. Vehicular movement was affected in arterial Anna Salai and the spillover effect was felt in several other areas in the periphery of the protest venue.

The demands of JACTTO-GEO include implementation of the old pension scheme, junking the Contributory Pension Scheme for employees who joined service effective 1 April 2003. In a statement, the employees body also demanded implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations on par with central government employees and setting right pay anamolies.

It demanded 20% immediate interim relief before the implementation of pay commission recommendations. Since the government “did not take steps over these representations”, the protest was held on Saturday, it said. Hundreds of employees who tried to take part in the demonstration were prevented at several towns by the police, it alleged.

If the government does not call JACTTO-GEO for talks and come forward to implement the demands, an indefinite strike would be launched from 7 September and a one-day token strike will be held on 22 August, the employees body said.