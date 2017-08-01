China opens $4 billion expressway on permafrost of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

China took six years to construct the road, at a total cost of nearly 27 billion yuan. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: China has opened an expressway on the permafrost of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the world’s highest, at a total cost of $4 billion.

The 634.8km expressway section, which connects Gonghe County with the city of Yushu in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, was built at an average altitude of over 4,000 metres. Up to 36% of the road is built on permafrost that could become unstable due to temperature changes caused by vehicles. Advanced technology was developed to keep the ground surface stable for the construction and operation of the expressway, said Niu Jiangzhong, from Electrical Engineering Co. Ltd of China Railway 12th Bureau Group.

Construction of the road took over six years, at a total cost of nearly 27 billion yuan ($4 billion). To protect the local environment, vegetation was removed during construction and later replanted along the roadside. The expressway has shortened the travel time between the provincial capital Xining and Yushu from 12 to just eight hours, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. PTI