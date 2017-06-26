Modi Trump meeting Live: Melania to join US President in welcoming PM Modi

US First Lady Melania Trump would join President Donald Trump to welcome the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Monday. Modi, who arrived in Washington DC on Saturday night at the invitation of Trump, is scheduled to spend more than four hours at the White House.

After being received by Trump and the First Lady in the South Portico of the White House, the two leaders are expected to have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office.

The US side is likely to be represented by US Vice President Mike Pence, defence secretary James Mattis, secretary of state Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser Lt Gen. H.R. McMaster.

India’s NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary S. Jaishankar and the Indian ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna will be accompanying the prime minister.

Here are the live updates from the Modi-Trump meeting at the White House (all timings, IST):

■ 9.14 pm: US defence secretary James Mattis calls on PM Narendra Modi in Washington on Monday amid reports that the US will sell 22 Guardian drones to India to bolster its surveillance and intelligence gathering capabilities. (read more)

■ 9.46 pm: US secretary of state Rex Tillerson called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington on Monday and discussed ways to boost Indo-US strategic ties ahead of the Indian leader’s first meeting with US President Donald Trump. (read more)