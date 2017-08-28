Goa bypoll results: Manohar Parrikar wins Panaji assembly constituency
Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar wins the Panaji assembly by-election, defeating nearest rival, Girish Chodankar of the Congress, by 4,803 votes
Panaji: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday won the Panaji assembly by-election, defeating his nearest rival, Girish Chodankar of the Congress, by 4,803 votes.
Parrikar polled 9,862 votes against 5,059 by Chodankar. Goa Suraksha Manch president Anand Shirodkar polled only 220 votes, while 301 people pressed Rs.None of The Above (NOTA) button.
The polling was held on 23 August. Parrikar was sworn in as the chief minister in March 2017 after the BJP formed a coalition government with Goa Forward Party, MGP and independents.
First Published: Mon, Aug 28 2017. 10 20 AM IST
