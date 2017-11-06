Japan’s Shinzo Abe says time to exert maximum pressure on North Korea
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Japan supports US President Donald Trump’s position that all options are on the table when it comes to dealing with North Korea
Tokyo: Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday it was time to exert maximum pressure on North Korea and he had agreed with US President Donald Trump that China should play a bigger role in getting Pyongyang to give up its weapons programmes.
Speaking to reporters, he also said Japan supported Trump’s position that all options are on the table when it comes to dealing with North Korea. Trump is in Tokyo on the second-day of an Asian swing during which North Korea and trade are expected to top the agenda. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Nov 06 2017. 12 45 PM IST
Latest News »
- Paradise Papers: Shares of Jindal Steel, Videocon, others down up to 2%
- I assure all possible support to Tamil Nadu to tackle rain fallout: Narendra Modi
- Saudi prince Mansour bin Moqren killed in helicopter crash near Yemen border: report
- Indian Railways launches main arch on world’s highest bridge on Chenab
- Xiaomi fastest growing phone maker, but Samsung and Apple remain leaders: report
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share