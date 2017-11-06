 Japan’s Shinzo Abe says time to exert maximum pressure on North Korea - Livemint
Japan’s Shinzo Abe says time to exert maximum pressure on North Korea

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Japan supports US President Donald Trump’s position that all options are on the table when it comes to dealing with North Korea
Kiyoshi Takenaka
President Donald Trump with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe during a joint news conference in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP
President Donald Trump with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe during a joint news conference in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP

Tokyo: Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday it was time to exert maximum pressure on North Korea and he had agreed with US President Donald Trump that China should play a bigger role in getting Pyongyang to give up its weapons programmes.

Speaking to reporters, he also said Japan supported Trump’s position that all options are on the table when it comes to dealing with North Korea. Trump is in Tokyo on the second-day of an Asian swing during which North Korea and trade are expected to top the agenda. Reuters

Shinzo Abe North Korea Donald Trump Trump in Japan Trump in Asia

