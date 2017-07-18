Venkaiah Naidu files nomination for vice-president

New Delhi: Flanked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani, former minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the vice-presidential election.

BJP president Amit Shah, senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi as well as leaders from BJP allies and those from other regional parties, including the AIADMK and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), accompanied Naidu as he filed his papers in Parliament complex.

The Shiv Sena was also present. Modi, finance minister Arun Jaitley, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and several top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were among those who proposed and seconded Naidu’s candidature in the several sets of nomination papers filed in his favour.

The BJP’s Parliamentary Board had picked Naidu on Monday as the NDA’s vice-presidential nominee. The senior BJP leader resigned as Urban Development and Information and Broadcasting minister hours before he filed his nomination papers.

The vice-presidential is scheduled to be held on 5 August.

Naidu will contest against the opposition’s vice-presidential nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi.