Last Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 10 31 PM IST

708 bungalows in Lutyens Delhi vulnerable to earthquakes: Govt

MoS (housing and urban affairs) Rao Inderjit Singh in Lok Sabha says 708 bungalows in Lutyens Delhi are structurally unsafe in the event of an earthquake

Lutyens Delhi is named after British architect Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens, who was commissioned to design New Delhi as the new capital of British India which was being moved from Calcutta.
New Delhi: As many as 708 government bungalows in Lutyens Delhi are vulnerable in the event of an earthquake, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

According to an assessment made by the central public works department (CPWD), these bungalows are considered structurally unsafe in the event of an earthquake, minister of state for housing and urban affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply.

    The “razing/refurbishment/replacement” of such bungalows is taken up in a phased manner, he said.

    The Lutyens Bungalow Zone is named after British architect Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens, who was commissioned to design the new imperial capital of New Delhi after being moved from Calcutta.

    Residences of several prominent politicians, Union ministers and top businessmen fall in this heritage zone.

    First Published: Wed, Jul 26 2017. 10 31 PM IST
