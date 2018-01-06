West Bengal gets new emblem

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee says the new mark has been cleared by the Union home ministry for used by West Bengal as its “emblem”. Photo: Bikas Das/AP

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday unveiled the official mark of the state—a variant of the Biswa Bangla mark which she had herself designed and given to the state.

The new mark has been cleared by the Union home ministry for used by West Bengal as its “emblem”, she said.

In early November, Mukul Roy, once a close aide of Banerjee’s, had alleged that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee had applied for registration of the Biswa Bangla mark with the trademark authorities.

Roy, now a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had said Abhishek Banerjee was trying to secure ownership of the state’s most representative mark.

To be sure, the emblem recognised by the union home ministry is a variant of the Biswa Bangla mark. After Roy kicked up a row over the mark, Abhishek Banerjee was found to have withdrawn his claim to it in early November. The state administration had at the time said it had taken all necessary steps to make sure there was no infringement.

In seeking an emblem for itself, West Bengal is following other states such as Bihar and Jharkhand, the chief minister said on Friday. It will help create a “unique identity”, she added.