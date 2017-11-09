Delhi pollution: Odd-even scheme enforced from 13 Nov, HC issues emergency directions

New Delhi: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday said the odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in the national capital for a five-day period from 13 November.

Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.

Earlier today, the Delhi high court had directed the state government to seriously consider a ban on further construction in the city to the extent possible and implementing the ‘odd-even’ vehicle usage scheme as a short term measure.

Calling it an “emergency situation”, a bench of Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Sanjeev Sachdeva asked the government to consider the option of “cloud seeding” to induce rainfall artificially, as an immediate step to bring down the dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere.

The bench also ordered the Union environment secretary to hold a meeting in the next three days of the chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to work out a joint short-term plan to bring down air pollution.

The bench issued the directions after senior advocate and amicus curiae Kailash Vasdev told the court that emergent steps were required to improve the air quality in the city.