When does right to privacy apply, Supreme Court asks

The Supreme Court on Thursday, the second day of the hearing on the constitutionality of the right to privacy, sought to glean from the petitioners the context in which the principles of privacy get triggered.

“If what you have been asked to disclose bothers you, then it infringes your right of privacy,” observed Chief Justice J.S. Khehar.

More From Livemint »

Commenting on overlap between the principles of liberty, dignity and privacy the chief justice observed, “Between liberty and privacy, there is a step of dignity. Dignity flows from liberty and privacy from dignity.”

On Thursday, the petitioners arguing for privacy as a fundamental right concluded their arguments.

The apex court will now resume hearing on Tuesday, when the government will begin its arguments.

A nine-judge constitution bench headed by the chief justice was set up on 18 July to rule on the question of whether the right to privacy constituted a fundamental right.

This cropped up in the context of legal challenges to the Aadhaar or the unique identity number that has now become the bedrock of government welfare programmes, the tax administration network and online financial transactions. A total of 22 cases challenging various aspects of Aadhaar were being heard by the court.

Sajan Poovayya, one of the counsels arguing on Thursday, said the right to privacy was the edifice on which other rights could be practised.

Earlier, senior advocate Anand Grover told the nine-judge constitution bench that fundamental rights must be given an expansive interpretation and not construed narrowly.

He stressed that the right to privacy be recognized as a fundamental right and its contours be decided on a case to case basis.

“At this stage, we cannot anticipate and have a formula for privacy, the court may indicate what may be embraced under it and the rest could be case specific.”, Grover added.

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud extended the argument into the realm of identity and questioned if the right to a person’s identity formed a part of privacy.

“In this digital age, till what extent can one press their right to privacy to suppress their identity,” he posed.

This was in context of the state compelling an adopted child to disclose the name of his/her biological parents or a transgender who did not wish to disclose his/her earlier identity being compelled to do so. The court also addressed privacy and its ramifications in the digital age.

On this, Poovayya told the court that it was the state’s obligation to protect a citizen’s digital identity and that state intrusion in the digital space is felt much less as it manifests itself much later.

The hearing concluded with Meenakshi Arora, counsel for one of the petitioners remarking before the court of the irony of a democratic country like India having to struggle with the right to privacy.

Once the privacy question is settled by the nine-judge constitution bench, the remaining issues related to Aadhaar will be heard by a smaller bench.