Last Published: Fri, Jul 28 2017. 12 26 PM IST

Govt may implement national firewall to protect entities from cyberattacks: report

Ministry of electronics and information technology may soon have a defensive firewall to protect data servers of government enterprises, state-owned banks
Livemint
The government is looking at a firewall for government infrastructure, following the recent global ransomware attacks. Photo: AFP
The government is looking at a firewall for government infrastructure, following the recent global ransomware attacks. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The government is contemplating establishing a defensive firewall aimed at protecting data servers supporting state-owned banks and enterprises against cyberattacks, said a report in The Economic Times. Cyber security chief Gulshan Rai attended a meeting of the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) in June, organized to discuss the pros and cons of a national firewall, added the report.

The government is looking at a firewall for government infrastructure, following the recent global ransomware attacks that led to data destruction and blackmail demand, ET reported.

State-owned companies, banks, government websites and servers would first be protected by the national firewall. These defence would help protect many Indian companies that may not be prepared for organised, high-level attacks, said the report.

First Published: Fri, Jul 28 2017. 12 04 PM IST

Topics: ransomware national firewall data servers ministry of electronics and information technology Gulshan Rai

