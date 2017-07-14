Restrictions continue in Srinagar, curbs lifted from other parts

Srinagar: Restrictions on the movement of people continued in parts of Srinagar for the third consecutive day today, while curbs were lifted from other areas of the valley.

A police official said the restrictions were in place in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Safakadal, M.R. Gunj and Rainawari areas of the summer capital.

The curbs are a precautionary measure as one of the militants killed in Wednesday’s encounter in Budgam was a resident of Nowhatta, he said.

The official said the curbs were lifted from all other areas of the city as well as elsewhere in Kashmir as the situation was improving.

Authorities had on Thursday imposed curfew in Shopian town and restrictions in seven police station areas of Srinagar as well as in Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam districts in south Kashmir, and Sopore and Handwara townships in north Kashmir.

The action was taken in view of a strike called by separatists to commemorate the death anniversary of 21 persons who were killed allegedly in firing by the Dogra Army on 13 July 1931.