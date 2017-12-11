 India’s fuel demand rises 6.2% in November - Livemint
Last Published: Mon, Dec 11 2017. 01 30 PM IST

India’s fuel demand rises 6.2% in November

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.41 million tonnes, shows data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry
Reuters
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.12 million tonnes. Photo: Reuters
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.12 million tonnes. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India’s fuel demand rose 6.2% in November compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.41 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.12 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.7% to 2.00 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.1% to 1.01 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 16.4% up, while fuel oil use edged unchanged in November. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Dec 11 2017. 01 30 PM IST
Topics: fuel demand fuel consumption oil petrol sales PPAC

