Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar chief minister, Sushil Kumar Modi as deputy CM

New Delhi: Hours after resigning from the post, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar on Thursday. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

The ceremony, which took place in the Raj Bhawan in Patna, saw BJP leaders, including health minister J.P. Nadda, in attendance. There were no cabinet ministers who were sworn in. The newly sworn government has been given two days to prove majority in the assembly.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar’s move of breaking away from the Grand Alliance in Bihar, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that he was aware of the Bihar chief minister’s plan three to four months before Kumar resigned from his post.

“One gets to know in politics what’s going on in the other person’s mind. We knew about this planning for three-four months. This is the problem with Indian politics. People can do anything for their self interest. No rules, no credibility, they’ll do anything to be in power,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Soon after resigning from the post of chief minister of the government led by the Grand Alliance, Kumar joined hands with the BJP to regain the position of chief minister. The Grand Alliance included Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

In the assembly elections held in 2015, the JD(U) won 71 seats in the 243-member assembly. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP won 58 seats in the assembly.

Kumar resigned as chief minister on Wednesday after failing to mend the fallout with RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. After submitting his resignation, Kumar said that it was difficult for him to run the government in the backdrop of corruption allegations against alliance member Lalu Yadav, who is the chief of the RJD.

“Nitish’s step against corruption is a courageous one. BJP wants development and wants to help bring stability in Bihar,” Nadda told reporters in Patna.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav met Bihar governor Keshri Nath Tripathi to protest against Kumar being invited to form the government in the state. RJD is the single-largest party in the assembly with 80 seats.

“RJD being the single largest party should have been invited to form the government. We are taking legal advice and will move court against the governor’s decision,” Tejashwi told reporters after the meeting with Tripathi.

PTI contributed to this story